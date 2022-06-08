Goulburn Post
Subscriber

Goulburn Local Court: Man sentenced after crash that left passenger with 'horrific' injuries

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
A Goulburn man who crashed a work vehicle after a drinking session, causing a 'horrific' injury to one of his passengers, has avoided jail.

