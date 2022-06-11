Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Goulburn community rallies for family who lose home in fire

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 11 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
House fire, Goulburn - June 11, 2022 - Video supplied

The Goulburn community has started rallying behind a family who managed to escape their burning house on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.