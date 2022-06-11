The Goulburn community has started rallying behind a family who managed to escape their burning house on Saturday night.
NSW Fire and Rescue was called to the blaze in an Ivy Lea Place unit at 7.15pm on Saturday, June 11, Captain Chris Corcoran said.
The Bradfordville brick structure was well alight when crews arrived within minutes of the report. A family of four, comprising two adults and two children, managed to escape before the flames spread.
Captain Corcoran said the blaze started in the garage and spread to the roof before engulfing the house. He told The Post about 70 per cent of the structure was destroyed.
A Crookwell NSW Fire and Rescue unit and two RFS Goulburn Support crews joined the effort. A total 15 personnel were on scene.
A NSW Ambulance crew attended but no one was injured, a spokesman confirmed.
Police cordoned off the street. Captain Corcoran said no evacuations of neighbouring houses were necessary but firefighters worked hard to ensure it didn't spread.
A second unit at the rear was not damaged. A neighbour said the occupants were away.
A cause has not yet been established.
A Police Media spokeswoman said the fire's origin wasn't known and there were no suspicious circumstances at this stage.
Fire authorities have handed the matter to police. Detectives are expected to attend the house on Sunday.
Meantime, a neighbour said she and others were alerted by the sound of explosions as the fire took hold.
The family who lived in the damaged home is staying with relatives. Neighbours have already donated blankets and clothing. A Free Community Pantry is also starting a drive for donations on Sunday.
