One Goulburn charity has secured a state government funding boost to undergo repairs to their conference building.
St Vincent de Paul Society Inc. of Goulburn secured $29,338 in funding for the repairs of the structure via the NSW Government's 2021 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said the much-needed funds will be used to renovate to the awning that covers the footpath, as well as repainting of the exterior of the building.
"This is welcome news for St Vincent de Paul Society, who offer so much for people in need across the Goulburn region," she said.
"This funding will help St Vincent de Paul Society ensure essential maintenance is completed on their building whilst they continue to provide such valued work and services to the local community."
Irene Picker, Vice President of St Vincent De Paul Society Goulburn said the funding was very timely. As can be seen the building is very much in need of painting and the awning badly needs repairs
Inclement weather along with an unfortunate incident that involved a truck clipping the corner of the awning and causing additional damage has not helped the restoration program, however it is anticipated that work will begin in the near future.
Irene went on to say that members of the St Vincent de Paul Society were most grateful to have received this funding. These funds will assist in continuing the work of the Society in providing help to those who are in need that began many years ago when the first
Conference was established in Goulburn in 1895. Today the Goulburn Conference is the oldest continuous St Vincent de Paul Society in NSW outside of Sydney, so our history is one of commitment to the people of Goulburn.
