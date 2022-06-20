Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on in Goulburn and surrounding towns this week

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated June 20 2022 - 10:08pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back to the Arcade are diving into the world of cosplay this weekend. Photo: Anthony Tran on Unsplash.

Cosplay at the Arcade 

Get your geek on

Back to the Arcade are diving into the world of cosplay this weekend. There will be various cosplay competitions throughout the day with plenty of prizes to give away. You can also expect fan tables and market stalls for all your geeky needs as well as activities such as Fortress 2580 laser tag, Highway 66 mini bowling, arcade games and a karaoke room. There is also a licensed café at the Arcade. This first ever cosplay event will run on Sunday, June 26 from 10am to 4pm at 1 Sports Way, Goulburn.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.