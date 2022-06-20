To celebrate its 100th birthday the Hall Trust are holding an afternoon tea and cake cutting. The Trust members invite current residents, past residents and descendants of former landowners to come along and celebrate this milestone. A time capsule is also going to be prepared so if you have anything you would like to add, such as old photos or newspaper clippings, bring them along. There will also be forms available for anyone who wishes to share the details of their ancestors if they lived in the area. These will then be sealed in an envelope and put in the time capsule. Please contact Jean on 0418 866 133 or Alan on 0418 429 070 for catering purposes by Thursday, June 23. The celebration will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 2-5pm.

