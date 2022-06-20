Back to the Arcade are diving into the world of cosplay this weekend. There will be various cosplay competitions throughout the day with plenty of prizes to give away. You can also expect fan tables and market stalls for all your geeky needs as well as activities such as Fortress 2580 laser tag, Highway 66 mini bowling, arcade games and a karaoke room. There is also a licensed café at the Arcade. This first ever cosplay event will run on Sunday, June 26 from 10am to 4pm at 1 Sports Way, Goulburn.
Advertisement
To celebrate its 100th birthday the Hall Trust are holding an afternoon tea and cake cutting. The Trust members invite current residents, past residents and descendants of former landowners to come along and celebrate this milestone. A time capsule is also going to be prepared so if you have anything you would like to add, such as old photos or newspaper clippings, bring them along. There will also be forms available for anyone who wishes to share the details of their ancestors if they lived in the area. These will then be sealed in an envelope and put in the time capsule. Please contact Jean on 0418 866 133 or Alan on 0418 429 070 for catering purposes by Thursday, June 23. The celebration will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 2-5pm.
Celebrating five years of locally produced musicals in Goulburn, Rocky Hill Musical Theatre Company presents The Wizard of Oz. A classic tale filled with adventure, wonder, and a sprinkling of magic. Young Dorothy Gale of Kansas dreams of what lies over the rainbow. When a twister hits her farm, it carries her away to a colourful new world. Come join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion and Toto as they travel the universe of Dorothy's imagination. Performances will run from June 24 to June 26 and tickets can be purchased through GPAC.
Do you have a newborn baby aged 0 to 3 months? Tahlia Price, The Sleep Help Mumma, will be presenting an informative talk all about newborn babies. Topics covered in the presentation will include sleep patterns, Safe Sleep (SIDS), sleep hygiene and environment, routines vs age appropriate awake windows, settling techniques for newborns, feeding and tired signs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and seek advice. The talk will begin at 1.30pm on Friday, June 24 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library. The session is free, but bookings are essential and can be made through TryBooking or by contacting the Library on (02) 4823 4435.
Paint the Town is a federally funded mural art project which will see nationally established artists work with emerging local talent to create murals that reflect the recovery journey since the 2019 black summer fires across Wollondilly, Wingecarribee, Upper Lachlan and Goulburn Mulwaree. Paint the Town is hosting two co-design workshops for people to talk about their experiences of the fires to help shape the design of a mural. The workshop will be led by Alexandra McCarthy, psychologist and art therapist, and Joe Quilter, creative director of Paint the Town. The first workshop will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 10am to 1pm at Wildflower Holistic Services in Bargo.
For the first time ever, Playwell Events will be holding its very own Brick Show. There will be more than 50 tables of custom built LEGO models on display with themes ranging from Star Wars, architecture and Ninjago to a huge city layout. There will also be play tables where the kids can get creative and build as well as opportunities to purchase LEGO sets and parts on the day from vendors. The Brick Show will be held at Goulburn Workers on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 from 10am to 4pm. Tickets are available from TryBooking for $10 per person, and kids under 3 free.
ALSO READ: Exeter to bathe in yellow glow of daffodils
The Markets on Bourke have a range of stalls with lots of local goodies to be discovered. Everything from local arts, crafts, produce, plants, fresh flowers and great food can be found at the hugely popular markets. Markets on Bourke will be held in the Goulburn Scout Hall on the corner of Bourke and Addison Streets on Saturday, June 25 from 9am to 1pm
Come along and see teams from all over the state performing in five amazing drill and dance routine styles. This includes basic drill, technical drill, exhibition drill, thematic drill, prop DrillDance and thematic dance. The 2022 DrillDance NSW State Titles event are the State Championships and will be the last event before the teams travel to Adelaide to compete in the Australian DrillDance Championships. This event brings teams from all over the state including the Central Coast, Newcastle and Canberra to Goulburn to compete for top honours. Performances will take place between 9am and 3pm on Sunday, June 26 at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.