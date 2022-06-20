Regional entrepreneur program launches in Goulburn

The Southern Highlands and Goulburn Mulwaree regions will benefit from a targeted education program that helps local businesses and entrepreneurs bring their ideas to fruition.
The University of Wollongong's business accelerator and incubator program iAccelerate will launch iAccelerate Rise at and at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday July 7.
iAccelerate Rise is a program to support entrepreneurs in bushfire-affected regions, the launch events are open to the public.
Each event will host speakers, including leaders from local industry and government, and a panel of entrepreneurs who will join virtually. Following each launch there will be a 10 minute Taste of Rise workshop. To attend, interested parties can register at www.iaccelerate.com.au/rise.
iAccelerate was last year awarded $999,570 from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER), jointly funded by Australian and NSW Governments, to deliver the program to 10-bushfire-affected regions.
The initiative will deliver education programs to support 90 of the most promising entrepreneurs and business owners in bushfire-affected areas to create 300 new jobs.
Chris Petersilge, Ecosystem Evangelist at iAccelerate, said that the Rise entrepreneur support program will increase economic resilience in both the Wingecarribee Shire and Goulburn Mulwaree regions and boost employment and business opportunities for young people.
"We are delighted to launch this unique program in the Southern Highlands and Goulburn Mulwaree. We look forward to welcoming entrepreneurs in both regions who have a business idea, along with business owners who may want to step back and look at their business, and community enterprises or government agencies with a project to develop," Mr Petersilge said.
"We value the support and partnership of Wingecarribee Shire and Goulburn Mulwaree Councils in the launch and delivery of this economic development program."
The program will begin with an opportunity for entrepreneurs to test their business idea.
From there, applications will open for the eight-week series of unique sessions designed to work on the idea. It will culminate with a Public Pitch in each area in September.
Mr Petersilge explained that this is not your usual business program and the aim is to vitalise and realise the idea, business potential or project.
"Having launched the Bega Valley Innovation Hub in NSW's Far South Coast, iAccelerate is familiar with the challenges and opportunities faced with supporting regional entrepreneurs. With over a decade of creating new industries and more than 900 jobs, we're ready to bring this model created in the Bega Valley to more bushfire-affected areas."
The program was developed in consultation with Wingecarribee Shire and Goulburn Mulwaree Region Councils and in consultation with the local communities.
iAccelerate is one of 195 local community projects supporting economic or social recovery, strengthening resilience and delivering ongoing community benefit to bushfire-affected communities in NSW to receive Stage 2 BLER funding.
The launch event will be held in Goulburn Mulwaree at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 11.45am-1.00pm on July 7.
To attend, please register at www.iaccelerate.com.au/rise.
