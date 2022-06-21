What would normally take weeks of work was completed within a day thanks to the help of students from Strathfield's Santa Sabina College.
Another 60 graves were improved to prevent soil degradation and inhibit weed growth at Mortis Street cemetery on Thursday, June 21.
Working with local volunteers, around 75 students lay newspaper and bark chip around graves.
Friends of Goulburn Historic Cemeteries have been working to restore Mortis Street and St Saviour's cemeteries for the last few years, they held open days at each earlier this year.
Friends of Goulburn Cemeteries member Heather West said the girls had worked like "Trojans".
"It helps tremendously to have so many hands moving around wheelbarrows and bark," she said.
Year 11 and 12 Santa Sabina students come to Goulburn each year as part of an outreach program.
They split their time between a range of activities including helping at the cemetery, touring the Goulburn wetlands and listening to talks.
Last year students worked mainly in the Methodist section of the cemetery, this year the students focused on the Catholic section.
The cemetery includes Methodist/Wesleyan, Catholic and Presbyterian sections.
Ms West also took the opportunity to share more information with the students, including details about the Goulburn Correctional Centre, Rocky Hill War Memorial and the location where part of Hacksaw Ridge was filmed.
"For the rest of their lives these girls won't use the bypass, they will come through Goulburn and grab a cup of coffee," Ms West said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
