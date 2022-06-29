Bob Kirk was almost lost for words on Monday night as he was awarded a prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship.
The honour was bestowed at the Rotary Club of Goulburn's changeover dinner, held at the Workers Club.
Advertisement
"I'm taken aback," Cr Kirk said.
"I've often seen this award presented and thought you had to be a Rotary member to receive it. I'm very grateful and totally surprised."
READ MORE:
The Paul Harris Award acknowledges people who contribute to the Rotary Foundation and/or have exemplary community service. It was named after the Chicago lawyer who founded Rotary in 1905.
Cr Kirk was recognised for his support of Goulburn Rotary, service on Goulburn Mulwaree Council since 2008, including as deputy mayor and mayor, contribution to local rugby league and initiatives such as the West Goulburn Bushland Reserve and Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail proposal.
Goulburn Rotary president Geoff Thrower presented him with the Paul Harris pin and certificate.
Cr Kirk said he'd often been asked to join Rotary but "always had a good excuse" not to sign up.
He told the gathering that he never thought of joining the council until the millenium drought hit and arguments flared about the best way to solve Goulburn's water crisis.
"I was whingeing into my beer and someone suggested that I run. I didn't expect to get on but here I am 15 years on," he said.
ALSO READ: Meet Goulburn's Lilac Queen candidate
Cr Kirk said he was proud of his and the council's achievements and had enjoyed serving the community. He encouraged others to do the same if they were able. He thanked wife,
The night capped off an interrupted year.
Mr Thrower said the COVID pandemic suspended meetings from August to November, 2021. The Parkside Markets and annual book fair were cancelled for the same reason.
"It was also disappointing that due to the ongoing wet weather...the annual Swap Meet had to be cancelled," he said.
Advertisement
The outgoing president said he'd set out to complete a strategic plan for the Club. Twenty-seven projects were trimmed to 16, which he described as a "better outcome."
He thanked the board and members for their contribution and support.
During the year, Goulburn Rotary donated $42,690 to local, national and international organisations. These included $1805 to Australian Rotary Health, $8785 for Wollondilly Riverwalk signage, $4000 to Shelterbox for emergency aids in Ukraine, and $3000 each to Endeavour Industries, PCYC Fit for Life and End Polio Now.
The markets, car and motorcycle show, Speedway canteen and manning the Goulburn Bulldogs gate were among the fundraising events.
In 2021, John Craig marked 50 years as a Rotary member. The Club was sad to lose Bill Lambert and Ross Durrant, who passed away in August, 2021 and January, 2022 respectively.
Advertisement
On Monday, Steve Ruddell was awarded the Bob McMahon Perpetual Trophy for Rotarian of the Year for his organisation of several events.
Fit for Life participants Kane Flack and Courtney Caldow were presented with certificates of appreciation, while Alex Oliver won the 'Quote Award.'
Area Governor Desmond Wood was a special guest at the dinner.
Mr Thrower will hand over the presidential reins to Geoff Henderson. He was unable to attend the evening due to illness but Mick Cooper accepted the honour on his behalf.
The 2022/23 board members are: President - Geoff Henderson; Immediate past president - Geoff Thrower; Secretary - Wally Lawson; Treasurer - Yenny Bent; Community Service - Jock Robertson; President Elect - Mick Cooper.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.