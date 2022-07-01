Letters to the editor

I refer to the story in the Goulburn Post June 30, 2022 titled The Goulburn Group criticises Taylor, Tuckerman over solar farm stance.
Mr Mike Steketee representing The Goulburn Group provided uncritical support for the proposal simply repeating information provided by the foreign owned investment company Lightsource BP.
Mr Steketee should look at Figure - 1 Project Locality map provided by Lightsource BP in their Community Information Sheet April 2022 as part of their self-styled community consultation and tell me if he thinks the map passes the Pub-test for accuracy.
It fails to identify the over 70 residents/farms that will be impacted by the installation.
The affected landowners have invited The Goulburn Group to meet with them so that their members can see for themselves how catastrophic the solar installation will be on over 70 adjoining and nearby neighbours.
The Map provided by Lightsource BP can be found on their website www.lightsourcebp.com/au/projects/gundary-solar-farm/
With the recent announcement that the Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail is returned to the backburner and the opposition to the Gundary Solar Farm begs the question whether, privilege, entitlement and looking after your mates is on (naked) display.
The Rail Trail offers significant local economic opportunities and the state and nation will benefit from the solar farm by addressing the pressing need for renewable energy.
Our State Government's push to further elevate our LGA's status as Sydney's waste tip by adding the toxic Tarago Waste Incinerator will pollute the very farmland we are told needs to be protected.
Where are our State and Federal Politicians' strenuous attempts to stop the incinerator?
The incinerator will add to the current nostril burning odours and airborne and buried ash.
In what way is spoiling the view of one family worse than the spoilt views inflicted on many families from endless environmentally and emissions damaging impacts of inappropriate, but necessary, housing developments?
Whereas the solar farm might not deliver as many permanent jobs as the proposed incinerator, its results overall for the state and country are beneficial.
However, there is a way forward if we are ready to embrace it, and that is to put the community first in all such matters.
This is the objective of the Canberra Region Joint Organisation's project Blueprint for a Resilient SE NSW.
Which would your prefer, the Tarago Waste Incinerator or a Solar Farm?
As a community member and primary producer directly impacted by the Goulburn Crookwell Rail Trail, I would like to pass on some information about the Goulburn Crookwell Railway line that the proponents of the Goulburn Crookwell Rail Trail often fail to mention.
Most of the land that the railway line now occupies was given free by landholders for the purpose of a railway line (SMH Report 1895, Trove).
The majority of the line is unfenced (Government Fencing Act No. 76, 1902). When the Roslyn to Taralga branch line was closed, the land was treated as surplus (Government Railways and Transport (Amendment) Act No. 19, 1961) allowing the adjoining landholders to purchase the land back.
Annual maintenance costs for the GCRT is not subsidised by State or Federal Governments but paid by the local Council.
The Goulburn Crookwell Rail Trail Feasibility Study 2015 does not include any acknowledgement that 3/4 of the line is in the Sydney Water Catchment area.
The Feasibility Report does not contain any references to the severe weather conditions that can be experienced in this area.
The Goulburn Crookwell Rail Trail is often compared to the Tumbarumba Rosewood Rail Trail. There are some major differences.
Tumbarumba Rosewood Trail is only 21km long and fully sealed. Goulburn Crookwell Rail Trail would be 56km and only gravel (GCRT Feasibility Study 2015).
Tumbarumba's elevation is 645m and Rosewood's elevation is 435m
Goulburn's elevation is 642m, Crookwell's elevation is 887m and Roslyn the highest point of the line is an elevation of 979m.
As primary producers in the Roslyn area for over 150 years, we were disappointed not to have received any confirmation that our concerns regarding biosecurity, fencing, heavy vehicle access, loss of stock water access, loss of access to pastures, loss of access to stock handling facilities and the ability to perform routine agricultural activities would be addressed.
I would like to acknowledge the background research that many of the councillors had completed prior to the special meeting. The Councillors made a brave but a fiscally responsible decision on behalf of the community.
We need to move on and look to other important issues in our Community like long day care, assisted living facilities for both young and older community members, affordable housing, and better roads thus providing employment opportunities for 365 days of the year.
Katrina Nixon
