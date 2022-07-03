Road closures in Goulburn and Upper Lachlan Shire: July 4

With the weather looking grim, road and ground closures are inevitable.
As of 8am on Monday July 4, the following roads are closed around Goulburn:
Advertisement
READ ALSO:
Goulburn Mulwaree Council advised the public to follow all traffic control and to not attempt to drive through flood water.
The following grounds are also closed:
As for the Upper Lachlan Shire, as of 1.30pm on Sunday, June 3 the following roads are closed:
Crookwell Memorial Oval is also closed.
On Saturday (July 2) night the SES had to perform a rescue at Curraweela Creek after a car drove through on the way to the Abercrombie Bridge to find it flooded, then they turned around to head back to Taralga only to find the causeway had risen during this time. They drove into the Curraweela Creek and got stuck.
Please remember to never drive through a flooded road/causeway whether there is a road closed sign or not. Damage can be caused to the road surface under the water that is not visible until the water recedes.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.