A community drug support group is tackling an apparent rise in the incidence of vaping among young people in Goulburn.
Community Drug Action Team (CDAT) chair, Carol James, said members of her group, which included police, had noticed a surge in vaping in recent time.
"Young people don't see it as a problem but it has health effects," she said.
"Like smoking, people don't look at the long-term effects but we have to consider this with anything we take into our body."
Vaping is regarded as a substitute for smoking and involves battery operated devices through which people inhale an aerosol, which can contains nicotine, flavourings, and other chemicals. NSW Health said testing had shown that vapes labelled 'nicotine free' could contain high nicotine levels
They also contained "harmful chemicals found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and bug spray" though often marketed in different flavours that made them "appealing" to youth.
Cr James said while vaping was intended to wean users off smoking, it was becoming "quite addictive and regarded as "a trendy thing to do among youth."
"But they really don't know what's in it. If parents knew more about it, I think they would be inclined to listen," she said.
CDAT is organising a four-session parenting program aimed at addressing the problem.
Maryanne Carver, a member for the past five years, said the PLUSH course, (Parents, Listening, Understanding, Supporting, Helping), would educating parents about the risks of drug and alcohol use.
"We've found that some parents have a bit of information about vaping but having the conversation with their children can be difficult," she said.
"...It has become very obvious at community events that the number of young people using vapes has increased significantly. They're using them rather than cigarettes and I believe very little information is given to them.
"They feel it is better than cigarettes but it's a known fact that it is addictive and can be a gateway drug. It contains harmful chemicals...and long-term use can cause permanent damage to the lung and heart."
Goulburn police crime prevention officer, Senior Constable Lou Raymond, confirmed that vaping was "trending upward" in Goulburn.
The course, to be held in the next three months, will target the 12-year and older age group, and early secondary school students.
The program will include a 'toolkit' for parents, detailing harmful effects, drug and alcohol labelling, effects and statistics.
It would also contain a safety card' for youth, including a support phone number to call in situations where they didn't feel safe.
Ms Carver said it was not an 'in-depth' program but would arm parents with the tools needed to communicate with their children.
She has gained an appreciation of the need through her work. Ms Carver has worked in case management for women and children impacted by domestic violence, in the homelessness field and in out-of-home-care. She holds a graduate certificate in developmental trauma and its impact on young people.
Ms Carver, Cr James and Senior Constable Raymond will speak at the sessions but it will also bring together other experts in their field. It will be held at the Ken Robson pavilion at Seiffert Oval on a date to be announced.
Cr James founded CDAT 22 years ago in an effort to educate the community about drug impacts.
