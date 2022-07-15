"Not in my back yard scream the privileged and climate deniers". I have lived, worked and invested in Goulburn for 47 years and the last three years we seem to be emerging from our slumber. We still don't have the population that we had in the 1950s. It was 29,000. You are on the wrong side of politics campaigning against renewables. Look to the last federal election. As a long standing Coalition supporter it makes me sad.
I am writing to highlight benefits of Rail Trails (Cycle Trails) and raise awareness following the Upper Lachlan Shire Councils decision to withdraw support for the 56km trail from Goulburn to Crookwell. My wife Robyn and I have been lucky enough to ride hundreds of kilometres of rail trails in Australia. We've seen first hand how much money they bring into towns.
I believe Crookwell would benefit immensely financially. People would come from all around Australia spending money on meals, accommodation, fuel, bike gear and general shopping. There are over 100 money-making rail trails in Australia and they work fine....why wouldn't it work here? The rail trail at Tumbarumba goes 25kms and within weeks of it opening nine new businesses opened up (just google it) and it's in the middle of nowhere. The amount of money the rail trail would bring to the area would be unprecedented.
Like Bob Kirk said...it's a No-Brainer. He's a man with vision, more councils would benefit having someone with his vision. NZ has spent hundreds of millions on rail trails, they can see the benefit. Rail trails have toilets, water tanks, tables, shelter every 10kms or so. As for maintenance, most trails are maintained by volunteers, retired people like myself looking for something to do.
Regarding malicious damage and theft on Windellama, Karringaroo and Mt Ash Roads. We live in a democratic country and we are able to express our views and protest peacefully. Unlike climate activists, we are not damaging property, or preventing people movements. It's a sign! If these people stealing them and damaging property in the process, would take the time talk to the many families (not a few) that will be affected, they will discover more than can be mentioned here, but, this land is not zoned for a solar farm, and there are many zonings already in place in this area.
Also, these companies don't build wind and solar farms primarily for profit but for carbon credits, which allows them say they are 'GREEN'. 9 panels on 133,000 homes in Sydney = 1.2 million on a farm. A substation/battery at your property entrance is also not appealing. If the vista and value of a beach front home eg Manly, Bondi or Byron Bay etc was to be affected in the same way, there would be very loud protests. Why is our vista, lifestyle, property value any different to the examples above? To us, our vista, our investment, our lifestyle has the same value as those examples above. Why are we selfish, wanting to protect our lifestyle, investment and vista? The owner will receive in excess of 1 million per year, for 20 plus years and doesn't live onsite, who is selfish?
I am annoyed by the recent decision of the land and environment court to ruin business at Wakefield park. The court however is upholding state law, and the council is required to operate within state law. The council is essentially powerless in this situation. The only person we all need to pressure is Mrs Wendy Tuckerman MP state member for Goulburn who has the ear of the NSW government which made these laws.
Mrs Tuckerman should in my opinion seek exemption from the environmental laws based on the economic benefits a vibrant Wakefield raceway would bring. Only Mrs Tuckerman has this power as our state MP and I urge everybody annoyed with the court decision to write to her and express their annoyance. I also urge councilors as individuals to stand up, nail their colors to the mast, and join us all in pressuring the state government to make an exemption for Wakefield. It is a no brainer that Wakefield is a huge tourist drawcard. I urge you all to write to Wendy Tuckerman MP.
I'm writing to you about last week's ruling by the Land & Environment Court that will only allows Wakefield Park Raceway to operate four days per month. I'm a senior driving instructor working at Wakefield Park and I was informed by Trackschool there is no more work. I have been in the motorsport industry for more than 40 years and have seen Amaroo Park Raceway and Oran Park Raceway close due to population growth and land being acquired for housing. I ran a V8 Supercar hot laps business at Oran Park Raceway from 1999-2010. We had no problem with noise even though the race track was within 5km of the towns of Narellan and Camden.
I have also been a Director of the ARDC Australian Racing Drivers Club that runs SMP Sydney Motor sport park and was the promoter of the Bathurst 1000 (so please don't fob me off as a motorsport bogan). However in this case it's only three or four residents in Goulburn that have complained of noise from Wakefield Park Raceway and now the days are restricted. How are we able to earn an income? In my employment by John Boston of Trackschool we have never broken any noise regulation during our days we operate. I'm now unemployed from a job I've done for 30 years. Can someone explain how I can support my family?
