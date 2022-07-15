Goulburn Post

Mailbox July 18: Letters to the editor

Updated July 17 2022 - 11:58pm, first published July 15 2022 - 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wakefield Park raceway on Braidwood Road has cancelled events following a court's noise ruling. Photo supplied.

The 'wrong side of politics'

"Not in my back yard scream the privileged and climate deniers". I have lived, worked and invested in Goulburn for 47 years and the last three years we seem to be emerging from our slumber. We still don't have the population that we had in the 1950s. It was 29,000. You are on the wrong side of politics campaigning against renewables. Look to the last federal election. As a long standing Coalition supporter it makes me sad.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.