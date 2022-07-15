Also, these companies don't build wind and solar farms primarily for profit but for carbon credits, which allows them say they are 'GREEN'. 9 panels on 133,000 homes in Sydney = 1.2 million on a farm. A substation/battery at your property entrance is also not appealing. If the vista and value of a beach front home eg Manly, Bondi or Byron Bay etc was to be affected in the same way, there would be very loud protests. Why is our vista, lifestyle, property value any different to the examples above? To us, our vista, our investment, our lifestyle has the same value as those examples above. Why are we selfish, wanting to protect our lifestyle, investment and vista? The owner will receive in excess of 1 million per year, for 20 plus years and doesn't live onsite, who is selfish?

