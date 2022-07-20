Wollondilly Gardens Retirement Village to undergo refresh

Residents at Anglicare's Wollondilly Gardens Retirement Village were delighted to hear that their homes will soon have a mini make-over.
During stage one of the project, 18 villas in the original section of the village will receive a fresh coat of paint.
The NSW government provided $22,168 to fund the painting of the exterior of the rendered brick villas.
Liberal Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman visited Wollondilly Gardens to announce the funding.
"When this project was initially quoted it was significantly higher than expected and management decided to undertake a staged approach to get the job done," Ms Tuckerman said.
"I'm so pleased that they approached me for assistance through the Premier to enable stage one."
The 18 villas to be painted were originally built in 1997 and after delays due to COVID and weather were overdue for a refresh.
"The Premier's recognition of the issue has allowed for the project to begin," Ms Tuckerman said.
Manager for Anglicare NSW South (retirement villages), Tracey Walsh, thanked the NSW government for the funding.
"This project is so welcomed by our residents and I have no doubt that the improved facilities will be truly appreciated," Ms Walsh said.
