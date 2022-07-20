Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Wollondilly Gardens Retirement Village to undergo refresh

Updated July 20 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman visited Wollondilly Gardens to announce the funding. Photo: Supplied.

Residents at Anglicare's Wollondilly Gardens Retirement Village were delighted to hear that their homes will soon have a mini make-over.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.