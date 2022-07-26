Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

New wellness centre with sensory deprivation tanks to open in Goulburn on August 13

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:11am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Results Float and Wellness Centre is located at 34 Clifford Street, Goulburn and will open on August 13. Photo: Supplied.

As massages and facials become common wellness treatments, enter the sensory deprivation tank.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.