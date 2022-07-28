A Goulburn man who was seen carrying a gel blaster in Victoria Park was sentenced in Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday (July 27).
Jake Leslie Haynes, 19, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing $500 worth of counterfeit money and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug (cannabis).
Haynes' lawyer Richard Brandon-Baker told the court that on the day of the offence (May 28 2022), his client had been contacted by a friend who asked him to pick some items up from their ex-partner's home.
In addition to picking up the bag of items, Haynes also took a silver gel blaster, placing it in his pocket, and $500 worth of counterfeit money that belonged to his friend.
He was reported to police by a member of the public who noticed the blaster carried by Haynes while he was walking through Victoria Park. Police then apprehended him, seizing the blaster, counterfeit money and a small amount of cannabis.
He was initially refused bail and appeared before Wollongong Local Court on May 29 where bail was granted.
A police search six weeks later uncovered a small amount of cannabis seeds resulting in a fourth charge.
Mr Brandon-Baker said Haynes had had time to reflect and realise how 'serious' his actions were.
"Mr Haynes simply wasn't thinking and a made a huge mistake and upon reflection he understands why people were scared by what they saw," he said.
When queried by Magistrate Geraldine Beattie as to why Haynes didn't place the blaster in the bag with the other possessions, Mr Brandon-Baker explained his client believed the "gel blaster was a toy in his mind".
In his submissions Mr Brandon-Baker asked the court to place Haynes on a community corrections order (CCO).
Magistrate Beattie said that while she accepted Haynes had learnt a valuable lesson, his actions could have resulted in his death.
"The pistol matter is a really serious charge, it carries 14 years jail," she said.
"The legislation is all about protecting the public. I acknowledge it is a gel blaster but it is still prohibited.
"It resembles a real weapon. It's not a toy. People who see it and not know it's a gel blaster work on the basis it's real.
"By the time the police got here you were by a children's playground. Police took you to the ground. It could have ended up so much worse for you.
"If police believed you would use it you could have been shot. I accept you have learnt a huge lesson."
Haynes was given an 11 month CCO for the possession of the firearm and a 12 month good behaviour order with no conviction for the counterfeit currency charge.
Both drug charges were dismissed.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
