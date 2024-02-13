Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

'Generous, hard-working' Elley leaves legacy in business and family

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
February 13 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Elley Toparis was the picture of a man on the move as he bustled around his fruit and vegetable shop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.