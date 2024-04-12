'Dear Rosie': Community remembers one of its 'great characters'

No matter the occasion, Rosie Johnson would have an outfit to suit.
Whether it was the Lilac Festival parade, Australia Day, Anzac Day, Easter or Christmas, Rosie was there dressed in appropriate garb, with a smile and kind word to match.
The woman widely regarded as one of Goulburn's great identities died at her home on Wednesday, April 10, aged seventy-six
Mayor Peter Walker said the community loved Rosie.
"She was a character and towns need their characters," he said.
"I put her in the same league as Wendell Rosewarne. She was well respected and a lovely lady who...loved to be involved in the community. Rosie was always well presented and was passionate about Goulburn. The bulk of the community knew her."
No matter the weather, Rosie would walk almost daily from her south Goulburn home, down Auburn Street, calling in at her regular haunts. Breakfast was usually at Bryants Cafe but she'd stop for a chat at numerous businesses where staff welcomed her friendly face.
"Dear Rosie," real estate agent and Lilac City Festival president, Cr Carol James reflected.
"She'd come in for a chat and she thought it was just the bees knees in 2022 when she dressed up and we decorated her walker. She went in the Lilac parade and won best float. She was so excited."
Armed with her $200 cash prize from Open Mobility she bought shoes, slippers and a kettle which she proudly showed the real estate staff.
In 2023, Open Mobility gave her pride of place in the parade on a 'mobile' float.
Cr James would occasionally transport Rosie home when she volunteered on the 'Sallies Van' 20 years ago. She also recalled Rosie dancing at Goulburn Community Centre functions.
"Rosie was always very appreciative if you did anything for her."
But for all her walking, Rosie's path wasn't easy.
RJ Sidney Craig funeral director, John Crooks, struck up a lasting friendship with her after discovering Rosie didn't have transport to her late husband, Christopher's grave in Goulburn.
He not only conveyed her but treated her to birthday and Christmas parties and ensured she was looked after. RJ Sidney Craig also paid for Rosie to have a week's holiday in Bowral yearly.
"She had a very hard life," he said.
Rosalie Irene Turner was born in Goulburn on October 20, 1947, one of five children to Betty and James Turner.
Mr Crooks said Rosie was sent to a girls home in Bowral but completed her primary education at Goulburn Public School. She was diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age and was "in and out" of psychiatric facility, Kenmore Hospital.
Rosie worked at Endeavour Industries for many years and was a 'pink lady' at Goulburn Base Hospital where Mr Crooks said everyone loved her.
At Kenmore, Rosie met the love of her life, Christopher Johnson. They married at Goulburn Methodist (now Uniting) Church on October 25, 1975.
"She absolutely loved him and worshipped the ground he walked on," Mr Crooks said.
"He died many years ago and Rosie would always said that when Jesus called, she'd be back with Christopher."
It didn't keep her down. Occasionally decked in her trademark Canterbury Bulldogs, every second day she visited the RJ Sidney Craig team for a coffee, chat and sometimes a sleep before they took her home. A friendly rivalry developed with Mr Crooks, a West Tigers fan.
She had humorous names for everyone, including "tall council man, Dan (Strickland)" and "Annie get your gun."
"Rosie had the smarts," Mr Crooks said.
"She would often say she didn't know anyone but I'd tell her that everyone knew her."
They also cared for Rosie. Goulburn Square cleaner, Tommy Fitzgibbon, and his wife helped with anything she needed. The mental health team, Meals on Wheels and Baptist Care ensured she could remain in her own home.
If she couldn't reach someone, Rosie would leave a phone message: "This is Rosalie Irene Johnson. My number is...Have a good day and God bless you."
She regularly attended Salvation Army services, singing along to hymns. In 2002, Rosie organised her own funeral, with specially chosen hymns.
Her wishes will be followed to the letter, with some special additions. Her funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, 6 Hovell Street, Goulburn at 11am Friday, April 19.
Cr Strickland, a RJ Sidney Craig staffer, said Rosie "encapsulated community, had a passion for Goulburn and always loved getting involved in community activities and events.
"You would hear her coming before you would see her colourful outfits and smiling face. She will leave a great hole in our community and will be missed by many," he said.
Mr Crooks said he was saddened by Rosie's passing but was relieved she was in "a better place, free of mental anguish and pain."
"I'm happy she'll be back with Chris," he said.
"Rosie could ring at all hours but she'd always end the conversation with: 'I'll see you again. God bless you.' That's how I'll remember her."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.