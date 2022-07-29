Events in Goulburn Mulwaree have scored $362,050 in assistance from a state government fund.
The upcoming 'Frostival' winter festival in Belmore Park, the Lilac City Festival and Carols in the Park are just some of the fixtures to benefit.
The money comes from the $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
It will support 12 new and existing fixtures from May, 2022 to March, 2023. One of these has already been held.
The new events are Frostival, the Rugby representative games and the Festival of Regional Theatre.
This year, organisers of the 71st Lilac City Festival are hoping to bring back the popular street parade as part of a bumper long weekend of activities.
Mayor Peter Walker said the Goulburn Mulwaree community events program would deliver a diverse array of entertainment across the region, aimed at rebuilding community and delivering positive social outcomes.
"The events have been selected to address a wide variety of needs and special interests across the year, with a strong mix of new and existing events," he said.
"Following the cancellation of two years of events, the community have been great supporters of their return, and ensuring they remain relevant, timely and cater to various wants and needs."
He thanked Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman for her "strong support" for the application and assistance with funding.
Mrs Tuckerman said the program would support the events and hospitality sectors, while bolstering economic recovery.
"People have been disconnected from family and friends but now they're getting out and about again, we want to see communities thriving and businesses benefitting from more local activities, events and opportunities in regions like Goulburn," she said.
