Rail trail supporters in the Goulburn region are welcoming the passage of laws streamlining the process to convert abandoned corridors into walking and riding tracks.
The Transport Administration Amendment (Rail Trails) Bill 2022 passed through the NSW lower house on Wednesday, with amendments.
It sets out the requirements for converting disused railway tracks outside the greater metropolitan region for recreation or tourism purposes and for roads or road infrastructure.
Minister for Cities and Active Transport, Rob Stokes, said the Bill would unlock opportunities for communities and fix "outdated and onerous legislation" that required a change to the Act for each rail trail.
"This bill will allow regional councils to transform these spaces into treasured public places. Projects that are consistent with the Rail Trail Framework and have broad community support will now be able to proceed," he said.
"We know that active transport options are great for our wellbeing, our environment and give locals and visitors a way to explore the beauty regional NSW has to offer, free of charge."
Regional transport and roads minister, Sam Farraway said an "improved process" to authorise the use of non-operational rail lines for rail trails and related tourism uses would benefit rural communities and economies, without compromising on biosecurity or ongoing viability.
"The government's approach makes the process for rail trail development more rigorous and transparent; this is not a green light for all disused rail corridors to become a rail trail," he said.
"State-funded pilot projects have proved popular and beneficial -- the first completed rail trail between Tumbarumba and Rosewood saw spend in the local economy increase 20 per cent following its opening in mid-2020.
"The $4.9 million project has had over 15,000 visits so far and welcome economic stimulus from this has flowed to Snowy Valley businesses."
All rail trails would be created under a lease agreement of up to 30 years with the local council. The agreement allows the Minister to terminate the lease should the corridor be required for a future transport use.
Lands that are subject to the regulation cannot be sold.
While Upper Lachlan Shire Council has withdrawn financial support for a proposed 56km Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail, Goulburn Mulwaree has kept its options open.
At a meeting this month, councillors voted to investigate "all options and opportunities for rail trail development within Goulburn Mulwaree with possible links to other LGAs." The council will also apply for a state government grant of up to $150,000 to develop a new business case for a rail trail.
Further, expressions of interest are being called for membership of a steering committee.
Friends of Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail member, Ian Anderson, said the new laws would make the rail line closure process easier.
"The thing that still has me gobsmacked is that the five-year plans for Upper Lachlan, Goulburn Mulwaree and Yass all state that rail trails are a significant tourism attraction for the region," he said.
"Those plans are still valid and now we have the results of pilot studies of the Northern Rivers and Rosewood to Tumbarumba rail trails, and government legislation behind rail trail development.
"The Friends group is still a shocked by Upper Lachlan's decision and is looking at how to regroup, keep things happening and demonstrate there are benefits for both councils," he said.
Mr Anderson said while he understood landholders' concerns about biosecurity, they shouldn't be a "show stopper." He argued that biosecurity had been adequately managed on other rail trails and that a broad cross section of the community, including cyclists, walkers, children, people with disabilities and the aged would benefit.
He urged Goulburn Mulwaree Council to "stay focused on the rail corridor" rather than branch off to other walking routes, as Cr Kirk had suggested.
Mr Anderson hoped Upper Lachlan Council changed its mind in future. He believed a 56km trail would bring greater tourism benefits than a shorter one in Goulburn Mulwaree. At the same time, he pointed out that a staged approach allowed people with concerns to assess the project.
The legislation came after a group - Landholders Affected by Proposed Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail - lodged an e-petition to NSW Parliament last month. It called on the government to give adjoining property owners first right of purchase if the rail line was closed.
"A local precedent was set when the Roslyn to Taralga Railway Line was formerly (sic) closed in May 1957; adjoining landholders were allowed to purchase the rail corridor as superfluous lands under the Public Works Act," the petition stated.
A total 312 people had signed it before the petition closed on July 5.
Earlier in the year, 1332 people signed another e-petition supporting the Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail. Former independent Hume candidate, Penny Ackery, led the petition.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
