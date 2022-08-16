Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Entertainment and Evening Economy Working Party presents recommendations to Goulburn Mulwaree Council

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 16 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mike Baker Organ Trio performing at Goulburn Workers Club. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

A group of people passionate about creating a vibrant entertainment economy in Goulburn have made 15 recommendations to the council.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.