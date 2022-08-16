A group of people passionate about creating a vibrant entertainment economy in Goulburn have made 15 recommendations to the council.
Geoff Bell is one of those people. The Laing Entertainment promoter is well known for his previous organisation of the city's Australian Blues Music Festival.
"For me, it was about creating a vibrancy," Mr Bell said.
"We're a growing city, we're becoming more cosmopolitan because we've got people moving here from areas that are used to vibrant evening economies, and I think it's important that we have that here."
Councillors, police and local business representatives came together to form the Entertainment and Evening Economy Working Party early this year.
After several meetings and hours of discussion, the group is now ready to share its ideas on how to balance live entertainment with residential needs, improve safety in the CBD, enhance the appearance of streets and increase after-dark transport options.
Mr Bell emphasised, however, that it wasn't just about nighttime; "vibrancy" encompassed a variety of aspects.
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes agreed with him.
"It includes things like widening the footpaths and allowing shopkeepers to put some of their stuff out on the footpath and create more of a market environment when you walk down the main street," Mr Weekes said.
He told The Post the working party didn't want people to think it was just about younger people going out to the pubs.
"It's about creating a safer, more welcoming, more vibrant environment that would embrace and service the entire community," he said.
Along with Goulburn, the working party also wants to see a focus on the entertainment economies of towns and suburbs such as Marulan, Tarago and Marys Mount.
However, a lack of public transportation options remains a significant issue for the area.
"I think transport is probably the biggest issue that needs to be tackled," Mr Bell said.
One suggestion from the working party was a 'GOUber', in the form of a night-rider bus.
The Goulburn Workers Club has offered one of its shuttle buses for use in a future trial of a night-rider bus.
The Chamber of Commerce president said improving public transport options would have multiple flow-on effects.
"It reduces the incidence of harassment or violence outside of venues because that's when stuff happens, when people are milling around together," Mr Weekes said.
"What we're looking to do is to a create an environment where people can walk out and basically get into some kind of transport and get home nice and safely.
"We're also looking at making it far safer for people to move from one venue to another."
Mr Weekes said the working party also wanted to find ways to balance increasing safety measures with making the streets more visually attractive.
"It's not just about putting more lights and cameras out there, it's about creating a friendlier atmosphere so people feel comfortable going out and it doesn't feel cold and dark and unwelcoming," he said.
The working party believes this can be achieved through decorative lighting on the exterior of CBD buildings, greater levels of public art and reducing the number of pigeons and other pest birds.
The working party also responded to another balancing act between increased levels of residential properties in the Goulburn CBD and pre-existing entertainment venues.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is investigating whether to make the CBD a 'special entertainment precinct,' taking the power to address sound issues away from the Liquor Act and into the hands of the council.
"What we need to do is ensure that we put things in place today that make sure that people who move there have full knowledge that this is an entertainment precinct and there will be sound," Mr Weekes said.
"It's about creating a much better environment and ambience down there to attract more people and have more of the community be able to enjoy it."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
