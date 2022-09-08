A drummer belted out music perched atop a ute and a Goulburn service station took on a completely new look this week as a film crew went to work.
It was lights, camera, action at the Metro service station in Clinton Street on Tuesday when a production company filmed part of a Hyundai commercial.
The business transformed into a diner and service station with new signage and older fuel-heavy vehicles lined up for petrol. On the street, the new Hyundai Santa Fe hybrid model drives by, 'thumbing its nose' at the need for such tedious tasks so regularly.
The activity, which attracted plenty of onlookers, was part of the company's three-day shoot in Goulburn and district. Good Oil Productions is filming the ad, conceived by Sydney advertising agency, Innocean.
Up to 10 locals are appearing in the ad as extras, following earlier auditions. They included singers and musicians who, on Friday, were scheduled to sing and play music in paddocks near Pejar Dam.
The accompanying theme song celebrates the dad in the commercial as a hero, transporting his family in a fuel efficient and "peaceful" way in the seven-seater.
Hyundai plans to release the hybrid petrol and battery SUV family 4WD later this year. The commercial, which is focused on "innovation," will run for a year.
Hyundai head of brand, product and retail, Alex Pinsuti, said Goulburn 'ticked all the boxes' when they scouted for locations.
"It's within two hours of Sydney, has great scenery and is close to the highway and rural roads. It matched our storyline," he said.
"It was also a relatively smooth process to get approvals for road closures and the like."
On Wednesday, the action moved to 20km southeast of Goulburn, off Windellama Road. Police attended to help with traffic control. Braidwood Road and Pejar Dam are also on the filming schedule.
Mr Pinsuti said some 30 crew were involved, which he described as a significant investment for the brand.
All have booked into Goulburn accommodation.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's business manager of marketing, events and culture, Sarah Ruberto said there had been a definite increase in the number of filming requests.
"(Film crews) find Goulburn to be a desirable location particularly for companies from Sydney because they can have a mix of rural and metropolitan shots. They also find the range of architecture appealing," she said.
Car commercials have been especially popular.
The council charged filming fees but Ms Ruberto said they were affordable. This aligned with a filming protocol released by Screen NSW and the state government in 2009, which was aimed at retaining such work in NSW.
"Hyundai is here for three days with a significant cast and crew. They're staying in town, eating here and entertaining themselves and that's great for the economy," she said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
