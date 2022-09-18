It's time to go plant shopping

Who wants to go plant shopping? Grab some fresh air and head out and visit some of the fantastic nurseries that we are lucky to have in the area. One way to decide what to plant in your freshly prepared garden beds is to draw inspiration from gardens in town.
On the way to the nurseries take note of what is flowering around the area and what's looking like it's about to burst into life. Don't let anyone tell you that "such and such" won't grow here, there is always a way.
If you are looking at a variety that is frost sensitive or doesn't like full sun and you don't have a large tree, think about picking up a pot or two for areas around your home that are sheltered.
Not only will you be able to grow frost sensitive plants in Goulburn, but you'll also have more room for more plants in the garden.
Let the discount plants tempt you in your decisions and once you have spent too much it's time to head home and find a place for your plant haul.
Remember to read the label for guidance. Some plants will grow faster than others and some plants require a bit more love than others.
If you keep the plants that require more love together your garden will be easier to manage. Give everything a good water (unless it's raining) to settle them in.
The Goulburn Gardener.
