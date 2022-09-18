Goulburn Post
It's time to go plant shopping

By The Goulburn Gardener
September 18 2022 - 11:00pm
If you're out buying some plants for spring, the Goulburn Gardener encourages everyone to check the card for some handy planting tips.

Who wants to go plant shopping? Grab some fresh air and head out and visit some of the fantastic nurseries that we are lucky to have in the area. One way to decide what to plant in your freshly prepared garden beds is to draw inspiration from gardens in town.

