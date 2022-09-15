Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Correctional Centre inmate Mert Ney sentenced after lighting cell on fire

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:53am, first published September 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Correctional Centre. Photo: Janie Barrett

A notorious convicted murderer has caused extensive damage at Goulburn Correctional Centre after setting his prison cell on fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.