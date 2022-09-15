A Goulburn man has narrowly avoided time behind bars for driving while disqualified.
Blake Lee Johansen, 27, was sentenced at Goulburn Local Court on September 14 after pleading guilty to one count of drive motor vehicle on road during disqualification period.
Police documents revealed about 4.30pm on December 17, 2021, police had been patrolling Kinghorne Street when they identified Johansen and activated lights and sirens to check his licence status.
The documents revealed that Johansen accelerated at a rapid speed away from police and swerved along the road towards oncoming traffic.
As he approached the intersection between Kinghorne and Fitzroy streets he accelerated through the give way sign into oncoming vehicles forcing them to come to a complete stop. Johansen took off from police again and they lost sight of the vehicle.
The court heard when police attended Johansen's house to arrest him he had stated it was not him driving and claimed his mother had sold the car about a week and a half prior to the incident.
The day before his case went to trial Johansen pleaded guilty.
Johansen's lawyer Hassan Ameen said the most important factor was that there had been no offending since December last year.
Mr Ameen urged the magistrate to consider a 10 per cent discount on Johansen's sentence for his late guilty plea, stating his client had shown remorse and a willingness to engage with community corrections.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said it was the ninth time Johansen had appeared before the court for driving disqualified.
"You know better than anyone in the community what happens when you drive disqualified," she said.
"You've had no regard for anyone's safety ... you're a risk to everybody."
The court heard that Johansen had driven the car to Belmore Park to see his children.
"I understand you want to see your children but you don't need to break the law to do that," Magistrate Beattie said.
"Walk, ride a bicycle, but don't drive a car while disqualified."
Magistrate Beattie acknowledged that she could see Johansen was a different person compared to when he had appeared in court in December.
She noted he had changed the people he was socialising with, had a job and a supportive relationship with his mother.
Johansen was placed on an 11-month intensive corrections order in lieu of a full-time jail sentence and was disqualified from driving for 11 months.
"Don't you dare drive in the meantime, you'll be in jail," Magistrate Beattie said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
