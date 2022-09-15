Update Thursday 12.15pm
The Hume Highway's southbound lane on the Goulburn bypass has been re-opened.
Live Traffic NSW reports that diversions are lifted and there are no delays.
Southbound traffic is being diverted through Goulburn following a truck and pedestrian crash on the Hume Highway bypass at Goulburn.
The highway's southbound lanes remain closed after the crash at 9.35am Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, some 500 metres north of the highway's southern exit.
NSW Ambulance has confirmed a male pedestrian, aged in his forties, sustained chest and head injuries. He was flown to Canberra Hospital by an ambulance helicopter, which landed on the highway.
Several road ambulance crews were on scene, along with general duties police and Police Rescue.
The truck driver was uninjured.
Traffic was banked up on the bypass. Motorists are being diverted through Goulburn via Sydney Road to rejoin the highway via Hume Street.
