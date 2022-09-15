Large rocks have been thrown at Argyle Medical Centre smashing two windows and damaging a waiting area.
Practice manager Tania Welch said everything had been fine when the cleaner left at 9.30pm on Wednesday, September 14.
A receptionist discovered the damage at 8am the next morning.
"Two windows were smashed and there were rocks half way across the waiting room," Ms Welch said.
"Things were strewn everywhere, it wasn't a nice way to come into work."
The damaged area of the waiting room was sectioned off for the morning while staff cleaned the mess.
Nothing was stolen from the Centre and police have been notified about the incident.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
