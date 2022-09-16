Residents opposed to a solar farm to Goulburn's southeast are challenging findings in a scoping report released on the project.
Lightsource bp has lodged a scoping report and social impact assessment to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment. The company is proposing to build a 400 megawatt solar farm across 708 hectares of the Gundary Plains. The farm, valued at $540 million is bounded by Windellama Road in the west and Kooringaroo Road in the northeast.
It will include 740,740 solar panels, each standing a maximum five metres above ground, 154 battery stations with a combined capacity of 200 to 400 megawatts, and a substation. The farm is touted to create 400 jobs during construction and up to four in the longer term.
The project's area has increased by nine per cent to 708ha but not the megawatts.
Lightsource said the boundary had extended west by 280 metres in response to land constraints and concerns about visual impact.
The scoping report is the first step for the state significant project and a prelude to more detailed investigations in an EIS, if the Department gives the go ahead. But already it is upsetting some residents.
Property owner Ann Moore rejects Lightsource claims that sheep can graze beneath the panels.
"Farmers are are treating sheep every six weeks for footrot because the ground is so wet and they need clear access to do that," she said.
She and husband, Stan, have visited the Parkes solar farm. Parkes mayor Ken Keith hosts some of the panels on his property.
He said sheep mustering was an issue and was best done in the middle of the day when the panels were flat.
"Sheep can see each other and form a mob and you and the dogs can also see them," he said
"We take them to a boundary fence and move around to gates. We try and muster only twice a year for shearing and crutching."
Cr Keith said he also drenched and treated the sheep for lice and while footrot was not an issue, due to dry ground beneath the panels, the project limited him to running dry sheep, wethers or lambs because "lambing ewes would be way too difficult."
However Lightsource bp says it is successfully runs sheep at several of its solar farms, including at Wellington where 1400 head are grazing.
"Anecdotal evidence from farmers and landowners indicated that the welfare of sheep was improved when co-existing with solar panels," a spokesman said.
"This is largely due to the availability of shade (which is particularly important in hot climates) as well as protection from other predators."
He pointed to a recent Oregon State University which he said found an improvement in animal welfare from panel shading. Further, pasture growth was enhanced because panels allowed condensation and light rainfall to collect underneath.
The panels tilt in the mornings and lie flat at about midday.
Mrs Moore has also criticised Lightsource's description of the Gundary Plains as "extensively cleared." She said historical archives going back to 1818 revealed the Plains were largely treeless.
"The report suggests that you wouldn't be able to grow anything on the land anyway but that is not true. Hay crops have been grown there for years," she said.
Nevertheless, the project proposes tree clearing, including 60 trees native trees on the property. The company says the final layout is yet to be determined and impacts to vegetation will be avoided "where possible."
Mrs Moore says a "desktop study by people sitting in Sydney" fails to identify some vegetation such as a stand of 20 Argyle apple trees on her boundary. She is not assured by Lightsource statements that more detailed studies will be undertaken.
"There should be a detailed assessment now," she said.
"Why make everyone's life a misery by not doing the job properly now?"
The Lightsource spokesman said the project layout had been designed to avoid biodiversity areas mapped as 'high sensitivity' and the majority of those classed as 'moderate sensitivity.
"In this regard, the indicative 473ha development footprint has been mapped as non-native vegetation and is not classified as one of the six plant community types found across the site," he said.
"...The project layout will be subject to further review and refinement based on the outcome of additional environmental investigations during the EIS and further community and stakeholder engagement."
The scoping report also examines visual, heritage, noise and vibration, water, land, access and transport, socio-economic and air quality impacts, among other aspects.
It concluded that 38 of 59 residences within a 2.5km radius would have 'theoretical visibility' of the solar panels. Four houses within 500m would see 10 to 20pc of the project, and two would view more than 50pc of the solar farm.
Mrs and Mrs Moore, whose property will overlook solar farm, say they will have a vast view and simply don't want it to proceed.
"People say you will lose your view - so what?" she said.
"Well your view is your mental health."
The Stop Gundary Solar Farm action group, of which they are members, intends to highlight "inaccuracies" in the report to the planning department.
Lightsource expects the department to issue SEARS, or requirements for its EIS, by mid to late October.
A spokesman said more consultation was planned later this year.
Meantime, representatives will speak about the project at a Citizens Climate Lobby event at the Goulburn Workers Club at 7pm on October 6.
