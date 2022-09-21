Year 12 Trinity Catholic College students donned their finest on Wednesday to mark the end of their school days.
Fifty-four students gathered in Goulburn's Belmore Park for photos in chilly and wet conditions ahead of their graduation dinner at the Veolia Arena.
Some turned heads as they arrived in a green Chevrolet ute and a classic car.
ALSO READ:
Parents, grandparents and relations proudly shared the moment.
After a demanding year, the students will embark on two weeks' intensive study before starting their Higher School Certificates on October 12.
It finishes on November 7 and results will be released on December 15.
