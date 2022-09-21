A volunteer group is mounting a parliamentary petition in support of Wakefield Park's continuation.
The Save Wakefield Park group, comprising individuals, clubs and businesses, will launch the petition next week in an effort to ramp up political pressure over the motor racing circuit's future.
The raceway suspended operations on September 1 following a NSW Land and Environment Court ruling. Owners, the Benalla Auto Group, said the consent's conditions were not viable but nor were those handed down in its original 1993 council consent, which restricted it to four events per month.
Save Wakefield Park member Jess Nicholson said the group wanted 20,000 people to sign the e-petition in order for it to be debated in state parliament. But with a "limited number of sitting days" left in 2022, she said there might only be a three-week window to collect signatures.
"We are encouraging the state government to use Ministerial powers to establish a viable, interim solution to reopen Wakefield Park immediately while a permanent solution can be found," she said.
At the least, she hoped the facility could open more than four days a month until negotiations were resolved between residents who had complained about noise, the council, state government and Benalla Auto Group.
Ms Nicholson, from Sydney, was a regular competitor and senior motorsport official for 15 years at Wakefield up until its September closure.
"I'm devastated...My whole world has been tipped on its head," she said.
"My home track is gone and I don't get to see my motorsport family as much as I did. It's my happy place.
"If it closes for good, that leaves one permanent motorsport facility that can't take the numbers. The knock-on effect is huge."
Like her outside competitors, she said had no reason to visit Goulburn anymore, which negatively impacted the economy.
The group has also spoken to Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman's office and the council.
Ms Nicholson said while behind the scenes talks were underway, it was a slow process.
Her group is printing material with a QR code to promote the petition in Goulburn and region.
It will be finalised soon and placed on the website, savewakefieldpark.com and on a Facebook page of the same name.
"We are trying to get the message across that this is such a big thing that it needs to be resolved," she said.
Council general manager Aaron Johannson said the organisation was lobbying the state government to categorise Wakefield Park under the Motor Vehicle Special Events Act. It would allow larger events to be conducted at the circuit for a period specified by the Sports Minister.
"We are trying to have that applied so that larger economic events can be held," he said.
"...We are in regular contact with the chief executive of Benalla Auto Group and continuing to lobby the relevant state government ministers and keep them informed about Wakefield Park's importance to the community."
Mr Johannson said it was vitally important that the circuit was reactivated in some way but it had to move forward in a "sensible way," ensuring that residents' concerns were also considered.
