Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Dr William Gilcher delves into hanging of Mahomet Cassim at old Goulburn Jail

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two Indian circus performers, Abdallah and Cassim Mahomet, worked with Henry Burton's National (pictured) circus. Picture supplied.

Hangings at the old Goulburn jail have long attracted the interest of historians, playwrights and authors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.