Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council explores legal options over Jerrara Road

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:04am, first published September 28 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jerrara Road resident Leisha Cox-Barlow says the thoroughfare is "very dangerous" despite council repairs. Picture supplied.

Bungonia resident Leisha Cox-Barlow doesn't hold back in her description of Jerrara Road which she drives every day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.