Bungonia resident Leisha Cox-Barlow doesn't hold back in her description of Jerrara Road which she drives every day.
"It's a very dangerous road," she said.
"I'd hate to see a fatality there because of the condition. If it's not repaired, it will happen."
Mrs Cox-Barlow told The Post she wouldn't let her three children drive on the 14km thoroughfare, which connects the Hume Highway to Bungonia and is heavily trafficked as a coastal route.
She says council repairs following heavy rain are "disgusting" and break up quickly after completion.
Like other residents, she just wants the road fixed and made safe.
Her comments come as the council ups pressure on a quarry company over roadwork.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has been at loggerheads with Multiquip Quarries, about the condition of its haul route, which covers all of Jerrara Road and 4km of Oallen Ford Road.
In August 2021, the council agreed to effect "urgent repairs" as a matter of public safety and recoup the estimated $1.78 million cost from Multiquip through additional section 94 contributions over five years.
A deed of agreement was to be struck with the company to this effect. At the same time, the company undertook some repairs.
But at the most recent council meeting, operations director Matt O'Rourke said Multiquip disagreed with some aspects of the deed and had not formally responded to the draft document which was sent to it mid-year.
Councillors unanimously endorsed his recommendation to advise the company of the council's intention to "investigate all legal avenues to recoup outstanding monies" detailed in a May 17 closed session report.
Further, the council will inform the Department of Environment and Planning that "current activities at the Ardmore Park quarry have caused damage to the haulage route" and that the company's application to the state government to boost production by 180,000 tonnes per annum "cannot be finalised until the repairs are complete."
Mr O'Rourke declined to detail the amount but his report stated that total council road repair costs were expected "to exceed $1.78m." He attributed damage to Multiquip's trucks.
The company has not responded to the The Post's request for comment. However last year, managing director Steve Mikosic said he was not happy with the funding agreement and while his company would bear some responsibility, it would not pay for damage he argued was caused by others or sustained rainfall on the "public road."
So far, the council has repaired 15,790 square metres of pavement. A further 37,255sqm is planned to start in November when the weather warms up. It's hoped the work will be completed by Christmas.
Mr O'Rourke said the council and Multiquip disagreed on where areas of responsibility started and ended and the cost.
"We've been dealing with this issue for 18 months and the road has continued to deteriorate in that time," he said.
"...We have to land on an outcome where Multiquip is meeting its responsibilities but also acknowledging that the ongoing deterioration of the road due to rain is not of their making."
Until the deed is finalised, and a repayment plan agreed, the council is "carrying the cost." Mr O'Rourke said the council had stepped in to meet its public road safety responsibilities but the community should not be expected to subsidise the work of a commercial organisation.
He described the condition as "okay" but acknowledged the surface had deteriorated, in part due to rain, since the council's work in May.
But Mrs Cox-Barlow said the thoroughfare remained "absolutely hazardous."
"On some broken sections you have to cross over the centre line and run the risk of coming face to face with trucks," she said.
"...There are always near misses...I'd be surprised if there's any section without potholes. It is very dangerous."
The speed limit has been reduced from 60km/h to 80km/h in sections. However Mrs Cox-Barlow said people had unscrewed some 60km/h sign, exposing an 80km/h limit, contributing to the danger.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
