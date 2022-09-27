Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our History

Dianna Nixon revives Millicent Armstrong's 'forgotten' plays in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World War One nurse Millicent Armstrong's long forgotten plays will be unearthed at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Saturday night. Picture supplied.

Long forgotten plays of a Gunning district World War One nurse and playwright will be resurrected this weekend as part of Goulburn's Festival of Regional Theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.