Hundreds of people gathered in Belmore Park to parade their pampered pooches, goats, lizards and even an alpaca on Monday.
There were dogs dressed in suits, lilac-themed costumes and many happy pets wagging their tails in unison.
The pet parade took place on the final day of the 71st Lilac City Festival and was organised by the Goulburn RSPCA branch.
The branch is run exclusively by volunteers and plays a vital role in holding market stalls and other various fundraising events throughout the year.
The branch also plays a vital role in providing financial assistance for desexing and emergency veterinary procedures for vulnerable members of the community.
The number of entrants surpassed that of previous years and prizes were awarded in five categories ranging from the smallest to the largest animal.
The winners were:
Best Smallest Animal: Ace the Bearded Dragon - Autumn Strickland
Best Dressed Animal: Joey the Staffy - Autumn Strickland
Most Unusual Animal: Lizzie the Blue Tongue Lizard - Stanley Carney
Best Largest Animal: Hephner the Alpaca - Shayla McGregor
Waggiest Tail: Billie the Goat - Shayla McGregor
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
