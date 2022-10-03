Hume Liberal MP Angus Taylor is concerned for the future of a major regional grants program as the government looks to cut spending in the upcoming October budget.
The Build Better Regions Fund has supported major projects in Goulburn including the Rocky Hill War Museum, stage two of the Wollondilly Walking Track and the construction of the Challenge Foundation's support facility.
The Fund also supported Goulburn's Water Reuse Scheme which connected seven sports and recreation facilities using high quality treated effluent.
Mr Taylor said the Fund had played an important role in the development of Goulburn over the past decade.
"We've been building and building from these projects, so to see them stop now would be a disaster," he said.
However, the Fund came under fire from Labor in October 2021 after it was discovered that 88 per cent of the $300 million regional grants program had been awarded to coalition-held or marginal seats.
Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie, who visited Seiffert Oval with Mr Taylor last Thursday (September 29), said accusations that the fund had been used for pork-barrelling were "offensive".
"The fact is when you apply a measure of population, if that's going to be your methodology you're going to use to determine merit, rural and regional communities are always going to miss out," she said.
Referring to Goulburn's Water Reuse Scheme, Senator McKenzie said "it's just a phenomenal story of sustainability and environmental smarts".
"The fact that it happens to be held by a coalition MP is not the determining factor on these sorts of projects."
Mr Taylor said the truth was the regions needed the infrastructure.
"We do have more of the seats in the regional areas, that's just the reality," he said.
A spokeswoman for Labor Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said the Minister was carefully considering the findings of the recent Australian National Audit Office's report into the Building Better Regions Fund, given the seriousness of the findings that the former government actively ignored grant guidelines for its own purposes.
"As a result, the future of round six is being considered as part of a broader review to ensure future grant programs are evidence-based, coordinated and transparent and support the development of regions across Australia," she said.
Submissions for round six of the Build Better Regions Fund were made before the May election and Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Peter Walker said the council had submitted an application for a multi-sport upgrade to Carr Confoy Park.
So far, the project has received $3.6 million from the NSW government of the approximately $8 million required.
"[The funding] was to complete the project, which is advocating for facilities pretty much aimed at female sport," Mr Walker said.
The concept plans for the facility would include a function room, canteen, two meeting/control rooms, disabled internal toilet, eight change rooms (four dedicated specifically for female athletes), two umpire rooms, new public toilets including ambulant and disability facilities, storage and utilities room as well as weather-protected stepped seating areas.
"We were given a fairly strong indication that it was right to be signed off," Mr Walker said.
Ms King's spokeswoman said applications for the sixth funding round were not assessed.
Senator McKenzie said if the Build Better Regions Fund was to be cut it would impact all regional Australia.
"No matter which mayor we talk to, or which community we talk to, they've all experienced the positive impact that these investments have made in their towns," she said.
The Nationals senator said the Coalition was calling on Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Minister Catherine King to "back the regions" and "maintain the funding commitments that were made".
Ms King's spokeswoman said the Australian Government was committed to developing Australia's regions, "including by delivering funding for projects that create jobs, build opportunity and unlock economic growth and productivity".
"Decisions will be announced in the October budget," she said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
