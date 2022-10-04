Goulburn's best up-and-coming bands went head to head at the 71st Lilac City Festival's Battle of the Bands on Saturday night.
Councillor Steve Ruddell, who was one of the judges, said he had been playing live music in Goulburn for the past 35 years and the scope of talent then was nowhere near what it is now.
"We have some very talented young musicians in Goulburn," he said.
"Some of them were playing stuff well beyond their years."
Giselle Newbury from the Hume Conservatorium judged the battle alongside councillor Steve Ruddell; Girls from the Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council emceed the event.
Mr Ruddell said all the bands had shown good spirit and sportsmanship cheering each other on as they performed.
The winners of the 16 years and under category were the Slightly Deranged Monkeys.
Loose Surface took out the prize for the 17 to 24-year-old category.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
