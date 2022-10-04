Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Battle of the bands showcases Goulburn's best musicians at 71st Lilac City Festival

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn's best up-and-coming bands went head to head at the 71st Lilac City Festival's Battle of the Bands on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.