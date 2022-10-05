Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Lilac City Cinema to re-open from Thursday

Updated October 5 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lilac City Cinema will re-open on Thursday following internet woes early in the week.

Lilac City Cinema will re-open the doors on Thursday following a few days of downtime with internet problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.