Lilac City Cinema will re-open the doors on Thursday following a few days of downtime with internet problems.
Owner Mandy Moore spoke with the Goulburn Post on Monday and said phoneline and internet issues had forced the closure, but they had been hopeful for a quick fix.
A technician was called in on Wednesday to remedy the woes and Mr Moore shared on social media the issues had been resolved with doors to open again on Thursday with online booking services restored by Wednesday afternoon.
