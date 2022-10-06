Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Council re-starts talks on second Run-O-Waters access

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:32am, first published 3:30am
Run-O-Waters resident Roy Barton says he'll believe a second access when he sees it happen. He also wants a solution to traffic congestion at south Goulburn. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A second access for Run-O-Waters has hurdles to jump but is one step closer following recent talks.

