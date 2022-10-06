A second access for Run-O-Waters has hurdles to jump but is one step closer following recent talks.
Councillors on Tuesday agreed to start negotiations with two landowners to acquire land for a link road between Shannon Drive, off Ridge Street, West Goulburn, and Pockley Drive, off Ducks Lane.
It would provide a quicker connection from one end of town to the other.
Mayor Peter Walker said while there was still work to do, the second access had been a long time coming.
"The timing will be interesting because there are still hurdles to jump but at least we have settled on an option in principle," he said.
"...I'm chuffed because it's something that the community has wanted for a long time."
Residents have lobbied for the second access from Run-O-Waters in southwestern Goulburn for more than 15 years.
Gas leaks, vehicle crashes on Ducks Lane and fires have trapped residents in the suburb over the years. The closure of Carr Street some years ago also exacerbated the problem.
Resident Roy Barton says he'll believe it when he sees the second access.
"This has been going on for years," he said.
"I thought the bushfires in 2019/20 would have sped things up. That's when it was really dangerous."
Mr Barton noted that an emergency gate from Run-O-Waters on to the Hume Highway that the council had initiated was covered in vegetation.
The talks aim to acquire 4670 square metres from the owner of 23 Shannon Drive and 1820sqm from the owner of 84 Bonnett Drive for a public road. A surveyor would be engaged to determine the final acquisition areas and to establish a road corridor.
Negotiations with developers in the area have been ongoing for several years, prompting regular councillor requests for updates.
New CEO Aaron Johansson has progressed the talks.
"To date the discussions have been quite positive and I'm looking forward to working with them on a good outcome for residents in the area...It's the missing link," he said.
"It's a step towards opening up Run-O-Waters."
Already, there are development applications and planning proposals for the area between Shannon and Pockley Drives. A 2017 traffic study estimated potential for up to 67 lots in the Shannon Drive precinct.
Mr Johansson said while there were several options for the Run-O-Waters access, the current proposal was the most "efficient and cost effective."
He declined to give a cost but a May, 2021 council report estimated $1.4 million plus acquisition costs for the 900-metre link, seven metre wide road, with roll-over kerb. Drainage infrastructure would also have to be designed.
The CEO could not say whether other land acquisitions would be necessary.
The timeframe would be dependent on negotiations, the budget, design and ensuring it met residents' needs.
"I'm keen to progress this in a timely way," Mr Johansson said.
A further report would be brought back to councillors on the negotiations and purchase terms before contracts of sale were entered into or subdivision plans finalised. It would also include construction costs and timeframes.
Stewart Thompson, who owns land in the Shannon Drive area, said he was pleased to see some movement on the second access.
"It's gone on for a long time and really, there hasn't been any effective engagement with the people likely to be affected by the proposal," he said.
"Nor has there been an effort to tune into the WIIFM (what's in it for me) perspective. There could be some benefits and drawbacks but there's nothing to say that people paying $400,000 to $500,000 for a lock in Bonnett Park will be happy with a lot more traffic."
Mr Thompson said the council had some tough decisions to make but it was incumbent on it to talk to those impacted.
He initially offered part of his land for the link road, despite the fact it would spilt his farm in half. Mr Thompson said he didn't like this but wanted to be part of the solution.
Now, his property is not impacted, besides isolating a large tree line he planted as a buffer and wildlife corridor.
Mr Thompson believed the road would benefit people who owned land in the area because it was identified in the council's Urban and Fringe Housing Strategy for future residential development
"It would been useful for the council to have undertaken a level of master planning on a precinct by precinct basis for the areas identified in the Strategy, particularly in relation to environmental and access corridors," he said.
His land could be affected if a ring road, linking Run-O-Waters to Gurrundah Road on to Middle Arm Road, with potential access to the Hume Highway went ahead in future.
Mr Johansson said this was a longer-term strategy to relieve traffic congestion and facilitate growth but it was some time off.
The Run-O-Waters second access formed part of a 2017 traffic study by consultants. It also explored solutions to relieve congestion in the Ducks Lane/Hume Street area, which Mr Barton previously said was greatly needed.
