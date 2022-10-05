A teenager has been treated for injury after falling through the floor of an old fire-damaged orphanage.
Police said three juveniles were trespassing in the former Saint John's orphanage in Mundy Street on Wednesday, when a teenage girl fell from one floor to another.
READ MORE:
She managed to walk to her home afterwards.
An ambulance spokeswoman said crews were called to an Auburn Street residence at 5.50pm. The teen was suffering back pain after she "fell from a height."
She was assessed at the scene and taken by ambulance to Goulburn Base Hospital for treatment.
The accident has refocused attention on the building's safety and security.
Owner John Ferrara is demolishing the orphanage under a council order. Councillors called for this last year, saying the structure was a public safety risk. Several feared that someone would be killed, given a history of break-ins. Security fencing had also been pushed over.
The timeline for demolition was pushed out from January this year to April. In June, the council gave Mr Ferrara 14 days to provide a timeline for demolition "within the 2022 calendar year." Solicitors for Mr Ferrara advised asbestos would be removed by September and the structure bulldozed by the end of November.
Some demolition work has occurred.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, Cr Andy Wood asked whether the asbestos had been removed within the timeframe.
Environment and planning director Scott Martin replied that it was difficult to know without accessing the building.
ALSO READ: SES warns residents to prepare for deluge
"At this stage we are unlikely to put ourselves in that position given the safety of the building," he said.
"The best we can do is follow that up with the owner and see where that leads. Regardless of the timeframe, the onus is on the owner to have that (asbestos) clearance in place before large-scale demolition begins."
Mr Martin said planners were focused on the November 30 deadline, which was the "the issue that mattered."
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.