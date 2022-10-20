Buy your friend something kind instead of another dress, beauty product or jewellery for that next event. Take them out for a meal, or better yet, cook for them. Buy them a plant, a massage or a candle and tell them you love them when you give it to them.



Value other people's time. Don't keep them waiting because you are useless at being on time. Get ready earlier if you are one of those people and appreciate that your friends want to share their time with you, not sit by themselves, waiting on a mate.

Use your money on experiences, or at least don't miss out on experiences because you spent all your money on material stuff.



Put in the effort to do that day trip to the beach you keep putting off. Dip your feet in the water and dig your toes in the sand. Wet your face with salt water.

Get among nature.

Listen to music and I mean really listen. Music is therapy. Old is best I think!

Cuddle your pet.

Talk to your friends. Put down your phone. Ask if they doing okay and really listen.

Travel if it's your desire, don't if it's not.

Work to live, don't live to work. Seriously, do what makes your heart feel happy.

Eat the cake. Zero guilt.

Say no to things you really don't want to do.

Don't feel pressured to do what other people might think is a fulfilling life, you might want a mediocre life and that is so okay.

Tell your loved ones you love them every time you get the chance and love them with everything you have.

