Mayor Peter Walker wants to put an end to vandalism and deterioration of vacant heritage buildings in Goulburn.
Kenmore Hospital, the former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse and ARTC owned buildings near the railway station are just some of the structures in the council's sights.
Cr Walker and general manager Aaron Johansson met with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and environment and heritage minister, James Griffin, several weeks ago.
The group met at Kenmore Hospital, the former psychiatric hospital, on which the state government previously issued two heritage orders to the owners. Mr Griffin told The Post he was not happy with the amount of work undertaken in response to the orders and has asked his department to investigate further regulatory action.
Cr Walker said because Kenmore was privately owned and was a state significant heritage site, the council didn't have any jurisdiction. However, it could advocate for solutions.
"We are trying to get things done in the way of maintenance, including the grass, which is up to people's hips in places. It will dry out and it's a disaster waiting to happen," he said.
The mayor said the complex was not sufficiently secured and vandalism was continuing to occur. A security fence has since been erected around the perimeter, in addition to an existing one surrounding the former female ward 15, which was extensively damaged by fire last year.
"We are advocating for heritage and getting a lot of support (from the state government)," Cr Walker said.
"They have imposed a lot of compliance matters on them."
The mayor argued the Kenmore precinct could be "magnificent." He cited Beechworth's Charles Sturt University campus as an example of sympathetic adaptive re-use, backed by state and federal government investment.
Cr Walker maintained five core Kenmore buildings (designed by Walter Liberty Vernon) were of extreme significance but more flexibility in heritage laws could allow development of the rest of the site, provided it didn't have a detrimental impact.
The former Goulburn Furniture Warehouse in Sloane Street, no longer owned by that business, has also been vacant for some years.
Cr Walker said the former Conolly's Mill had been "trashed" and all of its front windows smashed recently.
In September, The Post reported on a small fire lit in a rear room.
Many of its windows have been boarded up to prevent further damage.
Renowned Goulburn architect EC Manfred designed the building as the municipal baths in 1892 but following financial difficulty, the site was converted into Conolly's Mill in 1908. It is listed by the Heritage Council, registered by the National Trust and protected under the council's LEP.
Cr Walker said Mr Griffin had also inspected the site and heritage authorities were now involved in this matter.
"We have asked them to look at it because we believe there's potential to make it a lot safer," he said.
The council is also pushing for ARTC owned buildings near the railway station to be occupied. Several tenants have come and gone over the years and at one stage, the council was considering it for a community centre.
The mayor said vandalism was not only damaging the city's heritage but also the council's facilities. The organisation was forking out $4000 to $5000 every month for repairs, money which he said could be spent elsewhere.
