Sections of Gunning's main street have flooded and several businesses inundated.
Gunning Motel, the town's hotel and service station were among the premises cleared in Yass Street after the town experienced a heavy downpour on Monday. Emergency services are on scene.
Resident Ant Lewis said the flooding happened quickly.
"In the 20 years I've lived here I've never seen anything like it," he said.
"At 5.30pm there was a bit of water across the road, there was a deluge at 6.30pm and when I came into the main street at 7pm, within five minutes the whole road was cut off."
The SES and RFS is assisting businesses. Mr Lewis said the water was at least knee-deep earlier and was rising. The service station was closed and sandbags placed around Caxton Cottage.
He told The Post that the water was running from behind the Merino Cafe and hotel and the main street was cut from opposite the pub to Meadow Creek.
The rain has also created havoc elsewhere in Goulburn and district.
The SES has pleaded with people not to drive through floodwaters, following four earlier rescues earlier.
The service's Argyle cluster commander, Robert Bell, said crews had been called out to flood rescues at Collector and one each near Yass and Rye Park, since the rain started on Monday.
In one of these at Collector, the occupants were assisted from their vehicle by locals.
"Please don't drive through floodwaters," Mr Bell urged the community.
The Goulburn Post understands numerous rescues occurred throughout the evening across the district.
Goulburn airport has received 35.8mm since 9am Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
So far in Goulburn, only the Blackshaw Road rail underpass has been closed. Goulburn Mulwaree Council will assess roads on Tuesday morning.
Mr Bell said a great deal of water was over the Federal Highway at Collector.
Braidwood Road at Lake Bathurst was also inundated. Resident Rhi Sugars said the road had not been closed and cars were driving through the floodwater. The road is controlled by Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, though it sits in Goulburn Mulwaree's boundaries.
She received more than 55mm at her Braidwood Road property, within the village. Ms Sugars said her yard was again awash, just three weeks after the last rain.
SES crews in Goulburn and district had responded to 22 call-outs, mainly for sand bags, Mr Bell said at 8pm Monday. Personnel could not fill them fast enough.
