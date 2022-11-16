Damien McAlister doesn't hold back in his assessment of Goulburn district roads' condition.
"It's mass destruction out there," he said.
"People are wiping out wheels and tyres all the time. Nearly every day, tow trucks are bringing in vehicles left stranded after they've smashed wheels and tyres from the potholes."
The Mick and Joes Tyrepower owner and his team have been kept busy since district roads have broken up under constant rain. Mr McAlister said they're fixing five to seven vehicles daily that have either destroyed or damaged tyres or wheels or both.
In one day he replaced two wheels each on two different BMWs, costing a total $10,000, which were part of insurance claims.
Mr McAlister cited Braidwood Road, several sections of Windellama Road and Taralga Road as the most common thoroughfares where drivers damaged vehicles on potholes.
He said he was tempted to take all the damaged wheels and tyres to councils as evidence.
"People don't realise until they see the facts," he said.
"Why are we taking so long to fix these potholes? We know they're there but some sit there for weeks."
His comments coincide with Goulburn Mulwaree Council's decision on Tuesday to back a statewide road emergency declaration campaign.
Local Government NSW, representing the state's councils, declared the emergency on November 3. It called on the state and federal governments to "urgently increase funding in the wake of floods" to assist an estimated $2.5 billion in road damages.
It can't come soon enough for former Tarago and District Progress Association president, Adrian Ellson.
On Braidwood Road, motorists face multiple sections of potholes, despite some recent patching by Queanbeyan Palerang Shire Council. The council is responsible for the road's maintenance, under a state government contract.
"Tarago people are complaining. It's disgusting this is occurring at all but something should have been done earlier to improve it," he said.
"...The section around Inveralochy (property near Lake Bathurst) is a good example of how pothole filling only lasts a short time. (Overall) we need proper funding for proper repairs and it's not forthcoming from the state government."
Mr Ellson said the roads were "unsafe in every direction," including from Tarago to Braidwood, Bungendore and Goulburn.
"They're absolutely horrific," he said.
He has written to Transport for NSW and the Department of Industry, Planning and Environment highlighting the increased heavy vehicle usage on the Tarago Road to Bungendore. Mr Ellson said there were 14 state significant proposals along the road, including the Blind Creek solar farm.
He has asked that it be reclassified from a regional to a state road.
"The state needs to take ownership of it and upgrade it to a level that's compatible with usage," he said.
The matter arose at the council's meeting on Tuesday. In response to a question from Cr Michael Prevedello, on whether there were moves to reclassify the road, CEO Aaron Johansson said he did not have an answer at this stage.
However the council was looking at all quarry haul routes across the LGA, their section 94 contributions and maintenance levels.
"We are reviewing all those routes, given they are, in my view, state significant roads," he said.
Mr Johannson told The Post the Braidwood Road needed "significant work sooner rather than later."
"We have constant complaints about it, as does (Goulburn MP) Wendy Tuckerman. It's significantly damaged and needs urgent attention," he said.
The CEO said he had taken up the matter with Transport for NSW and together with Cr Walker, made representations to Ms Tuckerman.
Cr Walker urged people to report road damage to the council and not just on social media.
"It's lovely to see it on Facebook but the first priority for people is to ring the council and get a customer service number so it's in our system and we can act on it," he said.
The mayor said the road conditions were raised at the recent Regional Cities meeting and would arise again at this week's Country Mayors Association gathering.
As part of its campaign, Local Government NSW has joined with the Association to ask the state for an acceleration and significant increase in the $1.1 billion Fixing Local Roads and Fixing Country Bridges programs; a boost to the federal government's Road Block Grant to compensate for damage to the regional network; and new federal funding to help councils with plant machinery and skilled workers to expedite repairs.
In a mayoral minute, Mayor Peter Walker said road networks across the state had been significantly damaged and the repair task was beyond councils' scope.
"These natural disasters have also impacted the primary production sector," he stated.
"The local and regional road network is critical infrastructure. It is absolutely vital for our primary producers, and the key to keeping affordable food on on tables across NSW and beyond."
