Update Thursday 3.30pm
All lanes on Braidwood Road have re-opened following an earlier truck crash.
NSW Ambulance media advised that emergency crews worked for some time to free the driver.
A man, aged 53, was treated for leg and arm injuries, as well as a minor head injury. He was taken to Canberra Hospital by Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter for further treatment.
Police said the man was Elderslie and the truck was carrying an empty 25 tonne shipping container.
The vehicle is being salvaged.
Police said about six trucks were held up for about 90 minutes while emergency services were on scene. Light vehicles utilised diversions.
Update Thursday 2pm
Braidwood Road is closed between Brisbane Grove Road and Painters Lane due to an earlier truck crash.
Diversions are in place for 4WDs only via Painters Lane and Windellama Road. Police said this was due to a flooded causeway which was about 30cm high on Painters Lane.
Light vehicles are being diverted via Sandy Point Road and Lumley Road, which rejoins Braidwood Road at Lake Bathurst.
Some heavy vehicles are lined up around the crash scene as they are unable to turn around.
Southbound heavy vehicles are being directed along Brisbane Grove Road or are waiting to pass through when the road re-opens.
A helicopter and emergency services remain on scene.
Thursday 12.30pm
A section of Braidwood Road is set to be closed temporarily after a truck rollover near Goulburn.
A helicopter is en route to the crash, which occurred at noon Thursday near the Tirranna Lane intersection at Tirrannaville, some 5km southeast of Goulburn.
The driver has been trapped, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said.
Police Rescue, ambulance, two RFS crews and Fire and Rescue NSW are on scene.
Contra-traffic flow is in place but the road is expected to be closed once the helicopter lands.
The northbound truck was carrying an empty shipping container.
The nature of any injuries is not known a this stage.
More details to come.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
