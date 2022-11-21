Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Anglican diocese moves to sell Saint John's church, Towrang

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:30pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Anglican diocese will press ahead with plans to sell an almost 100-year-old church at Towrang, despite community protest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.