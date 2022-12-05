Veolia Arena was jumping on Monday as hundreds of people poured through the door for International Day of People with a Disability.
The day, supported by Goulburn Mulwaree Council and the state government, was a chance to celebrate abilities, have fun and glean information from disability service providers.
There was Zumba, face painting, basketball, balloon twisting, a sensory tent, dancing and a performance by the Bridge to Sing all abilities choir.
Mayor Peter Walker opened proceedings. Soon after, Commonwealth Games dual lawn bowls gold medallist, Ellen Ryan, popped in to speak about her experience and her role as a Goulburn High School learning support aide.
Miss Ryan also spoke about Lawn Bowls Australia's and Goulburn's initiatives to support people with disabilities in the sport.
Goulburn's disability support services organised the day. It united some 40 providers and services, many of which had information stalls.
Emcee, Cr Dan Strickland said Goulburn's secondary schools also played a big role; Mulwaree High students refereed the basketball.
Emergency services, including police, NSW Fire and Rescue and Saint John Ambulance also attended.
Cr Strickland said it was a chance to showcase opportunities for people with disabilities.
"Research shows they are twice as likely to be unemployed as others but are more productive and have less sick days when they are employed," he said.
"This is an opportunity for businesses, if they have an opening, to step up and employ someone with a disability."
Goulburn Mulwaree Council is just one organisation participating in the Right to Work program. It is a social enterprise creating opportunities within open employment and the wider community for people with disability.
Client Lachlan Todkill embraces the program and is undertaking work experience at Goulburn Workers Club.
"I love working and hate missing a day," he said.
Allied health therapist, Clare Jones, said 18 people worked on a Skills on Screen project. They created short video resumes as part of a film initiative that was shown at the day's opening.
In her other role, Ms Jones led the Bridge to Sing all abilities choir in a performance.
"It's a fabulous day with a real sense of community and a lot of fun," she said.
In another highlight, former Goulburn Leisure Link coordinator, Jo-Ann Fitzsimmons was recognised for 40 years' service to the disability and aged care sectors.
