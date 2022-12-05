The proponents of another large solar farm southeast of Goulburn have come under fire for their 'lack of consultation' with the council.
Letterbox drops and an online newsletter last week were the first residents and the council knew about ITP Development's plans for the Merino Solar Farm at Tirrannaville. The 450 megawatt state significant project is set across 700 hectares and is a short distance from the similarly sized Gundary Solar Farm, proposed by Lightsource BP.
The first stage is immediately south of Goulburn airport, between Windellama and Braidwood Roads. A second stage is off Braidwood Road and Painters Lane, near Wakefield Park. The project is in its early stages, with consultation underway for a scoping support.
But Mayor Peter Walker said the council was not contacted. He has since learnt the company had been investigating the solar farm for two years.
"We are in disbelief and trying to follow up on it and the regulations surrounding its proximity to the airport," he said.
"It (also) impacts on our Housing Strategy. We are open to renewable energy but it has to be in the right place...We've done a 30-year housing strategy and they've disregarded it."
The mayor said the area was close to zones the council had identified for future housing growth.
He pointed out that the two solar farms would total 1450 hectares yet the council's application earlier this year to be included as one of the state's renewable energy zones, was rejected. Such an inclusion would trigger higher level planning considerations, such as land use conflict avoidance.
Unsatisfied with the state government's response on Goulburn Mulwaree's exclusion, the council last week wrote to Premier Dominic Perrottet asking for an explanation. Cr Walker stressed that smaller cities than Goulburn were included in the REZs.
A spokesman for Merino Solar said an email was sent to Cr Walker on November 28 offering a project briefing.
"Other than the host landholders, our priority was to speak to the neighbouring landholders first, and then the wider community," he said.
"We consider GMC as a very important stakeholder and welcome the opportunity to provide a briefing on the proposal and keep them up-to-date through the development process."
He said the company had made contact with the airport owner and argued there was an "increasing trend" towards installing solar panels near or on such facilities. Moreover the Housing Strategy and cumulative impact would be considered as part of an EIS.
Meantime, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she immediately requested a meeting with the company after being copied into the newsletter last week and fielding "numerous" concerns from residents.
Mrs Tuckerman said on Friday she voiced concerns to a company representative about the farm's location, close proximity to the Goulburn, the airport and impact on the council's housing strategy.
"The cumulative impact of is huge," she said.
"They have ignored our housing strategy and failed to consult with the council. The representative I met with said the only reason they are choosing the sites is their close proximity to the transmission line."
The MP said she was not opposed to renewable energy but the "poor planning outcomes that the Merino and Gundary (proposals) had demonstrated."
"I continue to advocate for Goulburn to be included in the SEPP (Infrastructure State Environmental Planning Policy amendment for renewable energy and regional cities) and this is a prime example of why it is so important that it is considered a city by the Department of Planning," Mrs Tuckerman said.
ITP Development is proposing the farm as a joint venture with Terrain Solar.
It also includes a 300MW battery storage system, a new 2.5km transmission line connecting the northern and southern stages and a substation and switchyard connecting to the existing TransGrid 330 kilovolt transmission line.
A spokesman said Tirrannaville was also chosen for its topography, "limited biological and hydrological constraints and available solar resource", among other factors. Commercial arrangements have been negotiated with private landholders.
"Over the coming months, we will make ourselves available to talk to members of the community about the project and understand any concerns they may have," he said.
"This feedback will be used to help develop the scoping report to be lodged with the Department of Planning and Environment."
This will be followed by an EIS. The company expects a decision by late 2024. Construction would start mid 2025 and operations, one year later.
The state's Large-Scale Solar Energy Guideline was being considered in the process.
The spokesman said the solar farm would "play an important role in delivering clean, carbon free, renewable generation into the grid."
