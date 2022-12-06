It was the end of an era in Goulburn on Monday as the Holden sign came down on a long standing motor dealership.
Geissler Motors has sold Holdens since it was established in the city in 1957. But on Monday the iconic pylon sign at the Finlay Road dealership was dismantled.
The brand ceased Australian production in 2017 and was finally retired in 2021.
Dealer principal, Kellie Fitzgibbon, was sad to see the sign's removal.
"I was saddened and shocked by Holden's announcement that they would cease operations in Australia. It truly is the end of an era," she said.
"I miss the days of having a showroom and yard full of gleaming Commodores.
"We were one of the last few dealerships to still have the signage on display and locals have taken the opportunity since Holden's announcement to come up and get a photo of their beloved Holdens parked underneath the iconic signs. Our team loved hearing their stories."
The sign was shifted from the Auburn Street car yard when Geisslers moved to Finlay Road in 2009.
Ms Fitzgibbon said seeing the pylon sign come down was a sad day for herself and the staff who had sold and serviced Holdens in Goulburn for many years.
She told The Post that her love of Holdens prompted her to join Geisslers and the automotive industry 14 years ago. She'd sold many to family and friends since.
"At one time, my whole family was driving Holdens. I loved my V8s, with the SSV Redline being my favourite," she said.
ALSO READ:
Sales manager Harley Smith has been collecting Geisslers memorabilia for the 10 years he's worked at the business. The fruits of his work are evident in a cabinet containing caps, cups, signs and stationery.
"I just love the brand, particularly Holden, but I'll have to move on to something else now," he said.
"Everyone has a memory of Holden, whether it's their first date, first trip with a mate or their family, even if you loved Ford. I bleed red. The Holden is iconic and has been around forever."
Mr Smith said on Monday that he'd shed a tear when the sign was removed.
Ms Fitzgibbon said the dealership was proud to have been part of an iconic brand and would "continue to service Holden vehicles for many years to come."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.