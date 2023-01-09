Patronage at Goulburn's Lilac City Cinema has increased over the school holidays, allaying some concerns about the complex's future.
But part-owner Andrew Moore says the message 'use it or lose it' is still relevant if the cinema is to have longevity.
"Things have turned around a bit during school holidays but the numbers aren't where they were three years ago," Mr Moore said.
"We are at a point where we're sustainable."
READ MORE:
Mr Moore owns the cinema with his brothers, Greg and Adam. The family also has a cinema complex at Campbelltown.
COVID-19 and internet streaming of films have conspired to reduce overall patronage. In November, the cinema averaged about 30 people per day but 200 attendants were needed to break even.
"COVID was huge for us; it affected everything," Mr Moore said.
"We closed for eight or nine months but the costs, like power and rates, didn't go away. We were lucky to have JobKeeper."
Money in the bank also saw the owners through a tough period.
Screen Australia extended a total $120,000 in assistance over the last 18 months, which was reinvested in the business to keep people employed. The cinema employs 22 casuals.
Mr Moore said the fact that aged care facilities no longer brought residents to films had impacted. Dwindling memberships in community clubs comprising the older demographic, was also having an effect.
In addition, film companies take 55 cents in every dollar of sales from screenings. The cinema gets the rest but also has to pay GST. Mr Moore said it was difficult to make money on films alone.
Tickets remain at an affordable $12, an increase of $3 since November. It remains perhaps the cheapest rate in the region and the owners say they won't increase prices further.
The 24 film sessions per day across the four cinemas have been cut back to 16 to 20 daily to save operational costs. The move has reduced staff hours.
Mr Moore's father, Ron, bought the cinema from Bill Fawkes in 2000.
"This has definitely been the hardest time so far," Andrew said.
"When we first took it on, we didn't expect an immediate return but it did pick up. The industry has been good to us. When you hit a wall, it makes it hard."
ALSO READ: Fill your calendar with these local events
He told The Post it would be a shame to lose the cinema but he was not willing to invest more. While many in the industry were in the same boat, Mr Moore said people needed to realise that numbers were needed to keep cinemas afloat.
"Most businesses in Goulburn are struggling. The message there is not to go out of town but to shop locally. It's the same message here," he said.
"...We will keep plodding on but (some people) in the industry just don't know how to fix it. We don't know what to do to survive but we'll keep fighting to carry on."
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.