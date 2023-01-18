Great contributions to the Upper Lachlan Shire will be acknowledged and recognised in the awards ceremonies at Gunning and Crookwell on Australia Day, 2023.
Across the categories of Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Young Sportsperson of the Year and Event of the Year, significant achievements by individuals and outstanding events have been nominated by members of the community with winners announced on the day.
READ MORE:
Across all categories, 26 individuals were nominated this year and seven events, with some nominees submitted by multiple nominators.
General manager Colleen Worthy said the number of nominations this year was a very healthy sign for the Shire.
"It's no surprise that we have so many high achieving individuals and inspiring events in the Shire, but it's very pleasing that so many people took the time to submit the nominations," she said.
"Knowing that these community efforts have been so widely appreciated and noticed makes it all the more heartening."
ALSO READ:
In several categories, there will be both shire-wide and more localised winners.
Australia Day Award nominations received this year are:
Along with this year's new nominees, Citizen of the Year nominees from 2021 and 2022 are also in consideration for this year's awards.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.