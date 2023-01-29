The Taralga Rodeo is done and dusted, so the spotlight now turns to Goulburn.
The annual Goulburn Rodeo will once again be held at the Goulburn Recreational Area from 9am on Saturday, February 4.
Some of the categories on show include, rope and tie, steer wrestling, poley buckjump and saddlebronc.
Run by the Goulburn Rodeo Club, the event is judged to be one of the best run and most popular rodeos in Southern NSW, judged by the riders, officials and spectators.
Tickets are $20 per adult, $50 per family, $10 per senior with identification and children aged seven to 16 and free for those under seven.
A bar and barbecue will be available and no dogs are allowed at the event.
For more information, contact Mick Berg on 0429 124 498.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
