Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Rodeo back to entertain again

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 30 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Rodeo is back. Picture by Burney Wong.

The Taralga Rodeo is done and dusted, so the spotlight now turns to Goulburn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.