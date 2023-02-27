Jacki Waugh has long and fond memories of the Goulburn Show and her family's involvement.
Her mother, Rose, entered cakes and other delights every year in the pavilion exhibits and her brother and sister were involved in the annual event through the Rural Youth Club. Jacki helped out and a love of the Show seeped into her blood.
Now, the AP&H president of the past 10 years is busy as a bee preparing for the March 4 and 5 fixture.
"Because I've grown up on the land, it was in my blood," she said.
"...It's like a drug addiction and it takes over your life. I love the people and the joy everyone gets from displaying their livestock or arts and crafts. It's very unifying for the community."
On Monday, the Goulburn Recreation Area was abuzz as a small army of volunteers started setting up the pavilion and outside fixtures.
Planning started straight after the 2022 event and organisers have pulled in hundreds of attractions.
It starts off with the All Breeds Dog Show on Friday, March 3, which has drawn record entries.
On Saturday, Goulburn's Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Ellen Ryan will open proceedings, beside the city's 2023 Show 'Young Woman,' Katie Beresford.
Highlights include the 'Dinkum Dinosaurs' children's show, the Fizzics Science Show, the young farmer challenge, 'Smart Farmer' - an entertaining and educational mobile dairy experience, Downunder Working Dogs, chainsaw sculpting, John's reptile awareness display, Fletchers Ark Animal Nursery and the 'Coast to Coast portable synthetic ice rink.
Tina Milson's Portraits on Main photographic exhibition in Belmore Park makes another appearance in the pavilion. Entries for the general pavilion display have poured in across arts, craft, produce, photographic and numerous other categories.
As usual, there will be sideshow alley with children's rides and games, international food stalls, CWA Devonshire teas. Outside, patrons can take in horse events, music, carriage rides, car displays, cattle, sheep and goat shows, 'Alpaca paraders,' the K9 Ninja Challenge, flyball demonstrations, road safety simulator and police displays, and much more.
Entry to all parking is via gate eight and a free 'train' will run from car park areas to around the showground. A free shuttle bus will run from the Goulburn Workers Club at on the hour from 9am to 4pm, except for noon, on Saturday, and 9.30am on Sunday.
Mrs Waugh said up to 10,000 people from Goulburn and district and other parts of NSW typically attended the Show.
"We're hoping for fine weather so my message to everyone is come out and enjoy the event," she said.
Gates open at 9am both days at the Recreation Area, 45 Braidwood Road. Entry is $30 for a family (two adults, two children under 18) for one day or $40 for two days. Single entry is $15 for one day or $25 for two days. Children under 18 pay $5, while pre-schoolers are free. A $5 fee applies for concession card holders.
